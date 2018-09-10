Moody's updates on CSX

Moody's affirms the credit default rating on CSX (CSX +1.1% ) at Baa1. The ratings agency has a Stable outlook on CSX.

Moody's on CSX: "The Baa1 senior unsecured rating of CSX considers the company's position as one of two major freight railroads in the eastern U.S. with a diversified freight mix and operating margins that are likely to continue an upward trajectory, to approximately 37% in 2018 in Moody's estimates, with further upside potential in 2019. The swift improvement in operating margin is largely driven by CSX's transition to a new operating model that focuses intensely on efficiency, velocity, asset utilization and pricing, including for non-freight services."

Future upgrade vs. future downgrade: "The ratings could be upgraded if operating margins are at least 35%, debt/EBITDA is maintained at close to 2 times, (retained cash flow minus capital expenditures)/debt is well in excess of 10%, and return on assets is more than 12.5%, measured by EBITA/average assets. Evidence of the railroad's ability to consistently maintain network fluidity and good service levels, a more conservative approach towards balancing debt with shareholder distributions and strong liquidity would also be important considerations for a ratings upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects operating margins to be less than 30%, debt/EBITDA to exceed 2.75 times, (retained cash flow minus capital expenditures)/debt to be less than 10%, or EBITA/average assets to be less than 10%."