Red Violet chairman resigns to focus on SEC suit

Red Violet (RDVT +1.4% ) Executive Chairman Michael Brauser has stepped down from the board amid an SEC civil lawsuit.

The board named CEO and Vice Chairman Derek Dubner to take his place.

On Sept. 7, "I was named in an SEC civil lawsuit, along with multiple parties, in regard to several investments I have made in the past," Brauser says. "The allegations against me are unrelated to, and do not involve, Red Violet and are completely baseless and I will defend the case vigorously."

He says that he's resigned so as not to become a distraction to the company.