Ball +2% after winning deal to build Geiger-mode LIDAR cameras

Ball Corp. (BLL +1.9% ) is higher after signing an exclusive license agreement to be the sole manufacturer of the Geiger-mode avalanche photodiode light detection and ranging cameras for the defense and aerospace industries.

GmAPD camera technology creates an accurate 3-D representation of wide-area terrain and offers the ability to "see through" dense foliage and other obscurants at significantly longer distances.

BLL describes the technology as a critical component to non-conventional imaging and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems which are used in U.S. Department of Defense, space and other government missions.