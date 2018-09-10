Altice USA launches residential gigabit fiber service

Altice USA (ATUS +2.7% ) has launched its residential gigabit fiber service, with initial availability in parts of Long Island, N.Y.

The symmetrical service comes via a new fiber-to-the-home network and an all-in-one fiber gateway device, "the first all-in-one integrated giga-optics router and smart WiFi device offered by an MSO in the United States."

The company plans further rollouts to the rest of Long Island and throughout its New York area footprint as development continues.

Meanwhile, it's also working to increase speeds on its hybrid fiber-coaxial network, of up to 400 Mbps for residential customers.