Petrobras cuts 2018 net debt guidance, raises free cash flow view

Petrobras (PBR -1.4% ) cuts its 2018 net debt target to $69B from $85B in 2017, Reuters reports, cting a presentation to investors.

The Brazilian company also forecasts $15B in free cash flow in 2018, up from $13.9B in 2017, and total production of 2.1M bbl/day of oil in 2018 while maintaining a $21M divestment target for 2017-18.

PBR also says it hosted meetings with economic advisors to presidential candidates ahead of next month's elections and could adopt a diesel price hedge similar to a plan announced last week for gasoline prices.