IFF announces public offerings ahead of merger deal

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) fires off concurrent public offerings of ~$1.5B aggregate offering value of its common stock and 15M tangible equity units, with an aggregate stated amount of $750M.

The company says the stock offering and tangible equity unit offering are separate public offerings made by means of separate prospectus supplements under IFF’s effective shelf registration statement .

IFF intends to apply to list the tangible equity units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IFFT.

The company says it plans to use the proceeds from the offerings to help finance the merger with Frutarom Industries.

Source: Press Release