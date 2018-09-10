ONEOK to invest $295M to expand West Texas LPG pipeline system

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) says it plans to spend ~$295M to expand its West Texas LPG pipeline system, which provides natural gas liquids takeaway capacity for Permian Basin producers.

OKE says the expansion project, which is expected to be completed in Q1 2020, is supported by long-term dedicated production from six third-party natural gas processing plants in the Permian Basin that are expected to produce as many as 60K bbl/day of NGLs.

OKE's previously announced 110K bbl/day pipeline lateral extension of the West Texas LPG system into the Delaware Basin and expansion of the existing mainline system is currently under construction and expected to be in service this month.