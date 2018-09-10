Matrix Service -9.6% as Q4 profits fall short

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is off 9.6% after hours following a miss on profits in fiscal Q4 earnings.

The company had taken $18M in impairment charges resulting in an EPS of -$0.55; exclusive of that, EPS was $0.03, which missed expectations for $0.07.

"Backlog at June 30, 2018 increased 79% to $1.219 billion during the year," says CEO John Hewitt. "That said, the majority of these awards came later than expected, pushing revenue into fiscal 2019 and beyond."

Book-to-bill ratio was 2.0 for Q4, on project awards of $597.5M.

Backlog is up 33% Q/Q to $1.219B (and up 79% Y/Y as Hewitt noted).

It's guiding to fiscal 2019 revenue of $1.25B-$1.35B and ESP of $0.85-$1.15.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET.

