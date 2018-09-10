S&P, Nasdaq snap four-day losing streak as techs bounce

The S&P 500 broke its four-session losing streak in a range-bound day of mixed trading on Wall Street. as continued concerns over U.S.-China trade relations kept gains in check and held the blue-chip Dow index slightly underwater.

Tech stocks edged 0.3% higher after losses in the sector last week had dragged the Nasdaq nearly 3% lower in its biggest weekly loss since March; semiconductor shares were particularly strong, with Advanced Micro Devices surging 9.2% and Broadcom rising 3.5%.

Conversely, three of the 11 S&P sectors finished lower, including energy (flat), financials (-0.1%) and health care (-0.3%).

Looking at other markets, U.S. Treasury prices finished flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield closing unchanged at 2.94%, and the U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.3% to 95.13.

U.S. October WTI crude oil settled -0.3% at $67.54/bbl.