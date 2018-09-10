CRISPR players say appeals court decision did not determine inventors

In a joint statement, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Caribou Biosciences say that the ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal District affirming the decision from the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board related to certain disputed CRISPR patents between UC-Berkeley, the University of Vienna and Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier and the Broad Institute was limited to "the scope of two sets of applied-for claims and whether they are patentably distinct."

The court said its decision was "not a ruling on the validity of either set of claims." It did not decide who invented the gene editing technology. Other actions are still possible to determine the true inventors.

CRSP is down 1% after hours.

Previously: Broad Institute prevails in appeal of CRISPR patents (Sept. 10)

Previously: CRISPR/Cas9 gene editors in negative territory as appellate-level patent dispute begins (April 30)