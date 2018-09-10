Berkshire slashes stake in Phillips 66 to 4.8% from 7.5%

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) discloses the sale of another 36% of its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) since the end of Q2, lowering its passive stake in the refiner to 4.8% from ~7.5% previously.

Warren Buffett's firm now holds 22.18M shares in PSX, down 12.5M from holdings reported as of the end of June after unloading 24% of its stake in Q2 and cutting more than 40% during Q1 when it sold 35M shares to bring its holding below 10%.

Buffett had said after Q1 that it would continue to be a long-term holder of PSX.