Roadrunner Transport says working with Barclays, Elliott on long-term plans

Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS) tumbled 18% in today's trade to below $1/share, accelerating its selloff as the trucking company copes with an operational overhaul and fallout from accounting problems that led to the indictment this year of two former executives.

RRTS says it is working with Barclays and major shareholder Elliott Management on its capital structure and “long-term business plans.”

“We are encouraged by the current trends in all three of our business segments and are continuing to move forward in implementing improvements in our operational and corporate structure which are designed to support future growth,” RRTS says.

RRTS has been losing money and its stock has plunged nearly 80% since mid-March despite a buoyant freight market, as it restates several years of financial reports and overhauls its operations.