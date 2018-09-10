Limoneira -16% as profits miss amid avocado decline

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has tanked 16% after a mixed Q3 report where profits fell short of expectations, though revenues didn't decline as much as expected.

Excessive heat toward the end of the quarter also affected avocado quality, weighing on the company's sales expectations.

Revenues dipped 1.1% for the quarter, trimming YTD gains to 9%.

Lemon sales rose to $30.7M from $30M, with higher volume offsetting lower prices. Avocado revenue fell to $5.6M from $7.5M largely due to the lower prices.

"Strong lemon and orange results in fiscal third quarter were partially offset by reduced avocado pricing due to a record heat that occurred late in the third quarter," says CEO Harold Edwards.

The company's narrowed its guidance for the full year, forecasting EPS of $0.65-$0.70 vs. a previous range of $0.65-$0.75.

It expects to sell 3.2M-3.4M cartons of fresh lemons at average price of $25.50/carton (up from previous expectations for 3.1M-3.3M cartons at average $24.50 each). It's forecasting sales of 6.3M pounds of avocados at average $1.04/lb, vs. previous expectations for 6M-6.5M pounds at $1.30/pound.

Press release