Sonos -14.5% as first public earnings show in-line revenues

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) has slipped 14.5% after hours, more than erasing gains of 13.3% today after its first public earnings report with largely in-line revenues seem to be disappointing investors that may have been hoping for a blowout.

Revenues fell 6.6% despite an 11.4% growth in units sold, which the company attributes to the year-ago launch of its Playbase product (its revenues fell by $18M Y/Y).

Gross margin fell 2.3 points Y/Y to 45.8% (it rose sequentially by 2.2 points).

Net loss widened to $26.99M largely due to the revenue drop.

Revenue by product: Wireless speakers, $93.9M (up 1.2%); Home theater speakers, $66.7M (down 20.5%); Components, $42.3M (down 4.3%); Other, $5.5M (up 152%).

For the full year, it's guiding to revenues of $1.109B-$1.114B and EBITDA of $59M-$62M.

Shareholder letter