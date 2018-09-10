Lennar upgraded out of junk at Fitch, outlook revised to stable

Lennar's (NYSE:LEN) credit rating is upgraded out of junk territory at Fitch Ratings, which cites the completion of LEN's previously announced $9.7B acquisition of CalAtlantic.

Fitch raises LEN's rating to BBB-, the lowest investment grade, from BB+ and revises its outlook to stable.

The combined company has a top-three position in 27 of the 30 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas and a top-10 position in 36 of the 50 largest MSAs, which Fitch says is an advantage "as scale in local metro markets is becoming increasingly more important as homebuilders look for efficiencies in purchasing amid escalating costs."