Arotech +6.9% on $10.2M Army simulation work order

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) is up 6.9% after hours following news that its FAAC unit won $10.2M in Army funding for its Virtual Clearance Training Suite program.

FAAC is part of Arotech's Training and Simulation Division, which makes and markets high-tech multimedia and interactive digital simulations for military, law enforcement, security, municipal and private industry personnel.

The deal envisions three phases, each of which would provide a block upgrade of capabilities to fielded VCTS systems. The new funding is for phase 2 and comes in the form of exercised options through January 2021.