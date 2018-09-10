Suncor says to build more oil sands projects when pipeline capacity solved

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) says it will build more major oil sands projects, countering analyst speculation that the Fort Hills project would be the company's last new major mine built in the formation.

SU “definitely” would build a new oil sands mine in the future, President and CEO Steve Williams said today in marking the official launch of the $17B Fort Hills project built with joint venture partners Teck Resources and Total.

“The Canadian oil sands are one of the biggest and best oil reserves in the world... We will open mines,” Williams said while cautioning that SU would not make major mining investments until new export pipelines are built in Canada.

SU will make decisions on its next growth project in H2 2019 or early 2020, the CEO said.