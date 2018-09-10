Urovant Sciences files for IPO of up to $150M

Urovant Sciences has filed for its initial public offering.

The registration comes at a proposed maximum aggregate offering price of $150M via JPMorgan, Jefferies and Cowen.

The company's filed to list on Nasdaq under the symbol UROV.

For the three months ended June 30, the company lists operating expenses of $31.47M (up from a year-ago $3.61M) and a corresponding net loss of $31.3M; cash had dropped to $4.25M from its March 31 total of $7.19M.

The company says its primary competitor for the treatment of OAB is mirabegron (marketed as Myrbetriq by Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY)). The other beta-3 agonist in clinical development is solabegron; GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) conducted a phase 2 clinical trial on that treatment, and Velicept Therapeutics has acquired the rights.

