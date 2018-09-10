Boeing bringing back retired workers to catch up on 737 production

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is bringing retired workers back on the job as it tries to fix delays at its 737 jetliner plant outside Seattle, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union says.

Analysts say the delays at the plant, triggered by shortages of engines and fuselages as Boeing accelerated production to record levels in June, may hurt Q3 results and threatens the company's goal to boost build rates again in 2019.

About 50 semi-finished 737s reportedly were scattered around the plant last week, several times more than the number observed in July.

Separately, the Department of Defense awards Boeing a $2.86B contract modification for the exercise of an option for an additional 18 KC-46 aircraft.