SandRidge Energy ends strategic review, leaves door open for dealmaking

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) says it concluded its formal strategic review process after evaluating several potential transactions which the board believed significantly undervalued the company but would remain open to a potential deal "at the right price."

"Unfortunately, our properties are located in areas that are currently out of favor and are therefore meaningfully undervalued," says President and CEO Bill Griffin; SD's primary properties are located in the Mississippian Lime, the Oklahoma STACK and Colorado's North Park Basin,

SD's board believes various items may have hurt bid valuations, including Colorado's ballot initiative 97, which would significantly restrict drilling on the North Park property, the current lack of a pipeline connection in Jackson County, Colo., and a lack of current market interest in the Mississippian Lime play.

SD says it plans to continue developing its business as is, pursue “opportunistic acquisitions” of strategic assets while continuing to "focus on cost reductions, margin improvements and divestment of non-core properties while moving forward with a profitable plan for organic growth."