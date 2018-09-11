EPA set to ease rules on methane leaks for oil and gas companies

A rollback of Obama-era rules for oil and gas companies that were designed to limit methane emissions are expected to be announced this week by the Environmental Protection Agency, in the Trump administration's latest move to ease measures addressing climate change.

The EPA proposal reportedly aims to ensure oil and gas companies have more time to assess and safely repair infrastructure often in remote locations; among various measures, the changes would give drillers a year to perform leak inspections instead of six months, and 60 days to make repairs instead of 30.

While many of the proposal’s details are incremental and relatively technical, more wide-sweeping changes are still under consideration.

The proposal follows other moves by the Trump administration earlier this year to ease climate rules, including measures to roll back restrictions on carbon emissions from power plants and automobiles.

