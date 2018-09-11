Alibaba cedes control of Russian JV

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) will own 48% of AliExpress Russia as part of a deal signed with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), mobile operator Megaforn, and internet group Mail.ru. The Russian entities will hold a combined 52% stake in the e-commerce platform after contributing cash, stock, and other assets.

Alibaba ceded control to have access to its partner consumer bases to boost its local development.

Alibaba is contributing AliExpress Russia to the JV while the rest shuffle for stakes in AliExpress. Mail.ru will also contribute its Pandao e-commerce business.

The JV will use the local payment system Mir, according to the head of the RDIF. Mir was developed in 2014 after western sanctions over Moscow’s role in Ukraine’s crisis. Russia uses a combination of Mir and international payment systems like Visa and MasterCard.