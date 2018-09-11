Evacuations begin as Hurricane Florence heads for Atlantic Coast

Mass evacuations were ordered along the U.S. Atlantic Coast as Hurricane Florence, now a Category 4 storm, heads towards the region. Coastal Virginia faces evacuations starting at 8 a.m. local time while South Carolina’s coastal residents need to start leaving at noon.

Business with local exposure to the region will continue to feel the pressure today while home improvement stores rally. Yesterday’s movers included Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA), Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST), Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW).

Previously: Home improvement rally ahead of hurricane (Sept. 10)

Previously: Restaurant chains with highest exposure to Hurricane Florence (Sept. 10)