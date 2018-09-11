Oil prices up on Iranian sanction pressure

Oil prices rise as U.S. sanctions put pressure on Iranian crude exports, tightening the global supply.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was up 50 cents to $77.87 per barrel by 7:50 GMT while U.S. light crude was up 15 cents to $67.69.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry met Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih yesterday as the White House encourages other oil-producing countries to increase output. Perry will meet with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Thursday in Moscow.

