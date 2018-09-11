China will ask WTO for US sanctions next week

China will ask the World Trade Organization to impose sanctions on the U.S. next week for non-compliance related to a ruling regarding U.S. dumping duties.

China won a WTO ruling last year related dumping duties across several industries including machinery and electronics, metals and minerals and light industry, which combine for an annual export value of around $8.4B.

The request comes during a heightened period of trade tensions between teh countries.

