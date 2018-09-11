Applied DNA executes new two-year contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) signs a new contract to continue uninterrupted service of the Company’s DNA marking program at the Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA) Land and Maritime’s Product Test Center (PTC) in Columbus, Ohio.

The firm fixed price, indefinite delivery contract was awarded on September 6th and spans a two-year period of performance. In addition, the contract allows for a one-year option period to be exercised at the discretion of DLA.

The contract outlines the Company’s provision of supplies and services, including creation of unique DNA marks in various inks, QC authentication testing and training.