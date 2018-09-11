Donaldson to acquire BOFA International LTD for ~£79M

Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) to acquire 88% of BOFA International for approximately £79M.

BOFA expects to generate sales of approximately $40M in its current fiscal year.

The company expects to close the transaction during 1Q19.

Revenue from the acquisition of BOFA will be reported within its Industrial Filtration Solutions business in the Industrial Products segment.

“We are excited to leverage BOFA’s high-quality products and strong customer relationships to expand into new industrial air filtration markets and applications,” said Jeff Spethmann, senior vice president of Donaldson’s Industrial Products segment. “With Donaldson’s expertise in filtration technologies and global manufacturing and distribution footprint, we plan to further accelerate BOFA’s global growth and add additional filtration technology to BOFA’s products.”