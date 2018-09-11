Allison+Partners acquires OneChocolate Communications to strengthen global presence

Allison+Partners, an MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) company has acquired OneChocolate Communications for an undisclosed term.

Scott Allison, Global CEO of Allison+Partners said, “As we continue to expand our operation in London and throughout Europe, we’re proud to welcome OneChocolate to the A+P family, and excited to offer our global network and capabilities to add opportunity and value to its clients and staff.”

Jill Coomber has been appointed as managing director of the agency’s Consumer practice in Europe. Sue Grant will serve as managing director of Allison+Partners’ Technology practice in Europe, and both will join the agency’s European management team.