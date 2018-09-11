Ferrari N.V. signs advance agreement on Patent Box

Ferrari S.p.A., a fully owned subsidiary of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has signed the advance agreement with the Italian Revenue Agency to access the Patent Box tax relief.

The Italian Patent Box regime provides for a tax relief for a five-year period from 2015 to 2019.

The estimated tax benefit for the three-year period 2015-2017, is approximately equal to €139M and it will be fully reflected in the Group’s 3Q18 results as previous years income tax adjustment and the tax benefits for 2018 and 2019 will be quantified and disclosed in the Group financial statements of such respective years.