Air Lease prices public offering of $1.2B of unsecured senior notes

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has priced its public offering of $700M aggregate principal amount of 3.500% unsecured senior notes due January 15, 2022 and $500M aggregate principal amount of 4.625% unsecured senior notes due October 1, 2028.

The sale of the Notes is expected to close on September 17.

The 2022 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.500% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing on January 15, 2019.

The 2028 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.625% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, commencing on April 1, 2019.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.