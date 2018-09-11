Chemesis International announces global expansion through wholly owned subsidiary Chemesis Latin America

Chemesis International (OTC:CADMF) announces opening of its wholly owned subsidiary Chemesis Latin America, exploring and completing advanced due diligence on opportunities for cultivation, production and export from the Latin American market.

“Chemesis Latin America is a big step forward in our global growth strategy,” said CEO, Edgar Montero. “We believe Chemesis has a major advantage in this region, as the recent acquisition of Natural Ventures can be leveraged to quickly capitalize on upcoming opportunities. With progressive regulations, Latin America becomes a key market that will be a major part of our portfolio. The Company has positioned itself to take advantage of significant opportunities in both Mexico and Colombia. This allows Chemesis to execute on its ambitious growth strategy to identify opportunities that will build long-term shareholder value.