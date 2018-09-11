IZEA +48.3% premarket on signing top 50 U.S. retailer

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has signed brand-direct relationship with a top 50 U.S. retailer.

“We are very excited by the progress that our SaaS business development team is making. We continue to build our relationships with both brands and agencies which license IZEA technologies to discover, organize, and transact with social media influencers,” commented Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “With the recent acquisition of TapInfluence and signing of new IZEAx customers, both monthly SaaS license fees and marketplace spend have increased significantly. Gross marketplace billings generated from customers using our influencer marketing platforms in a self-serve capacity have increased from approximately $45k in all of Q2 2018, to $1.5 million in August alone.”

The company anticipates total bookings for all lines of business in Q3 to exceed $9.5M, largest bookings quarter in the history of the company.

Net revenue is expected to be ~$5M - 5.25M for Q3, and is expected to increase sequentially in 4Q18 and 1Q19, following the strong bookings expected for Q3.