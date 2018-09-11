Xenon enters into agreement to buy out milestones and royalties related to its XEN1101 program

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) has signed an agreement with indirect subsidiaries of Bausch Health Companies to buy out all milestone payments and royalties with respect to XEN1101, which is a Kv7 potassium channel opener being developed by Xenon for the treatment of epilepsy.

In April 2017, Xenon acquired XEN1101 (previously known as 1OP2198) from 1st Order Pharmaceuticals. In accordance with that agreement, Xenon assumed certain financial and other responsibilities owed to Bausch Health pursuant to 1st Order’s previous acquisition of 1OP2198.

The new agreement terminates all of Xenon’s future financial obligations to Bausch Health, including up to $39.6M of milestone payments and a mid-to-high single digit percentage royalty on commercial sales in exchange for a one-time payment of $6M.

Xenon remains responsible for future potential milestone payments of $8M to 1st Order. There are no royalty obligations.