Triumph wins contract extensions for HELLFIRE Romeo missile components

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was awarded two contract extensions worth ore than $11M from General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems for the production of specially machined guided missile parts.

“We are pleased to continue to collaborate with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems in support of the HELLFIRE Romeo missile program,” said Peter Wick, EVP of Triumph Aerospace Structures, “and we hope to support them on other missile programs that will benefit from the machining and forging expertise we offer.”

The company is also working with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems to produce missile liners for other military missile system programs.