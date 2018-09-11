Unilever to simplify corporate structure

Unilever (UN, UL) says it will simplify its corporate structure in December with a move from two UK and Dutch legal entities into a single holding company.

The parent company will utilize an UK scheme of arrangement and a Dutch legal merger to enact the consolidation.

New Unilever NV will be incorporated in the Netherlands and listed in London, Amsterdam and in the the U.S. through ADSs. One ordinary share in the capital of New Unilever NV will be issued for each NV ordinary share and for each PLC ordinary share.

New Unilever NV shares are expected to start trading on December 24.