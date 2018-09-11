Merck's combo antibiotic successful in late-stage pneumonia study

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Merck's (NYSE:MRK) ZERBAXA (ceftolozane and tazobactam) in adult patients with ventilated hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia or ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia met the primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferiority (no worse than) to meropenem (Pfizer's MERREM).

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company plans to file marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe for the indication. ZERBAXA is currently approved in the U.S. for adults with complicated urinary tract infections and, in combination with metronidazole, for adults with complicated intra-abdominal infections.