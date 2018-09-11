Peak Resorts missed Q1 estimates
Sep. 11, 2018
- Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) reports Food and beverage revenue decreased 3% to $2.75M in Q1.
- Hotel/lodging revenue down 21.6% to $1.44M.
- Summer activities revenue rose 1.5% to $1.91M.
- Retail revenue dropped 12% to $0.21M.
- Christopher J. Bub, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We invested $8.5 million in capital improvements in the fiscal 2019 first quarter, including $1.2 million in maintenance capital, as we prepare for the upcoming skiing and riding season at our 14 mountains in the Midwest and Northeast. Looking ahead, we expect to benefit from our continued strategic investments and efforts to enhance operating efficiencies across our existing mountain portfolio this winter.”
