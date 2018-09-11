Idera Pharmaceuticals announces organizational changes

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) announces several organization updates. The company has appointed Bryant D. Lim as Senior VP, General Counsel and Secretary of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Lim most recently served as VP, Assistant General Counsel of Incyte Corporation.

Louis J. Arcudi III, CFO will also depart, effective October 31 as a result of the company’s recently announced consolidation to Exton, PA headquarters. Mr. Arcudi will serve as an advisor to the company through a consulting agreement after that time.

Mr. John Kirby, VP of Finance will assume leadership of Finance function upon Mr. Arcudi’s departure.