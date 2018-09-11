MGIC Investment August insurance in force up 7.6%, delinquencies down 17.5%

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) reports August insurance in force rose to $204.5B from $190.1B a year ago, while flow-only increased 8.6% to $197.3B.

MTG ended August with primary delinquent inventory of 33,748 loans vs. 35,233 at the beginning of the month, resulting in a 4% decline.

As of August 31 2018, there were 6,235 loans in primary delinquent inventory that were located in areas that FEMA declared Individual Assistance Disaster Areas as a result of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in Aug. – Sept. 2017. That's 807 fewer than on July 31, 2018.

