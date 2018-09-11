Macau casino stocks tumble on growth concerns

The selling pressure continues in Macau. MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVY, OTCPK:MCHVF) fell 7.42% in Hong Kong trading today, while Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMY, OTCPK:WYNMF) was down 3.28% and Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF) peeled off 3.72% .

Deutsche Bank may have been a factor in the action after the investment firm slashed its Macau 2019 gross gaming revenue forecast outlook to +4% from +11%. The investment firm voiced concerns that the +20% tumble in the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index could lead to less VIP traffic.

The new 2019 GGR growth estimate from DB also means industry EBITDA growth would come at only +5% for the year vs. +13% consensus.

Separately, Bernstein issued a warning that Macau GGR last week tracked below expectations.