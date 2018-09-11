IMV collaborates with Merck to evaluate DPX-Survivac in combination with KEYTRUDA across five solid tumor indications

IMV Inc. (IMV) has expanded its clinical program with a Phase 2 basket trial evaluating DPX-Survivac, in combination with low dose cyclophosphamide and Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with select advanced or recurrent solid tumors.

The open-label, Phase 2 basket study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the immunotherapeutic combination agents in patients with bladder, liver, ovarian, or non-small cell lung cancers as well as tumors shown to be positive for the microsatellite instability high biomarker. IMV plans to enroll more than 200 patients across five indications in Q4.

This is the third clinical trial evaluating the combination of DPX-Survivac, low dose cyclophosphamide, and pembrolizumab in advanced recurrent cancers.