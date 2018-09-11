Easton Pharma nearing deal to acquire boutique hotel in Canada

In another deal far from the pharma space, Easton Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:EAPH) says it in "high level negotiations" to take over a boutique hotel and a C$17M real estate asset in Toronto, Canada.

The company is also negotiating to acquire another U.S. operating casino. A deal could be announced in the next few weeks.

Separately, the township of Georgina has sued the company's JV partner Ontario Limited to stop operations on its property there citing the acceptance of contaminated soil, a charge it disputes. A court date is set for Thursday, September 13 on the matter.