Boeing raises forecast for Chinese new plane purchases

Boeing (NYSE:BA) raises its forecast for aircraft demand in China, predicting Chinese airlines will need 7,690 new planes worth $1.2T over the next 20 years to keep pace with rising consumer and business demand for air travel.

The new estimate is 6.2% higher than Boeing's previous prediction of 7,240 planes through 2036 made last year.

Also in its new forecast, Boeing said China would need 5,730 single-aisle planes, accounting for 75% of total new deliveries during the next 20 years, as well as 1,620 widebody aircraft, or triple the country’s current fleet size.

Large airplanes have been left out of China’s retaliatory tariff lists so far, although Pres. Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports into the U.S. and China could favor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) in future orders; Boeing delivered 202 aircraft to Chinese airlines in 2017, compared with 176 by Airbus.