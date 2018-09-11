KemPharm prodrug SDX shows lower abuse potential in study

Topline results from a human abuse potential (HAP) study showed that KemPharm's (NASDAQ:KMPH) SDX, a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, the active ingredient in ADHD candidate KP415, may have lower abuse potential than Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) FOCALIN XR (dexmethylphenidate HCl) even when administered in oral doses up to 1.5x higher.

Additional data showed that SDX produced less desirable pharmacodynamic effects to abusers compared to d-methylphenidate when injected or taken orally.

The company says SDX also showed lower drug liking that phentermine, a schedule IV controlled substance.

Intranasal data should be available soon, representing the final component of a planned U.S. marketing application for KP415, expected in Q1 2019.

Partnering discussions are also underway.