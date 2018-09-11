Neovasc announces extension to regain Nasdaq compliance

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) has received an extension until October 15, to regain compliance with the US$1.00 minimum bid price requirement and plans to execute the reverse stock split (share consolidation).

The Company intends to execute a reverse stock split on the basis of 1 post-consolidation Common Share for 100 pre-consolidation Common Shares in order to regain compliance before October 15 and avoid delisting.

The board of directors has set the effective date for the reverse stock split as September 21.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of currently issued and outstanding Common Shares from ~1,896,512,271 to ~18,965,123.