IMAX signs new deal in China

IMAX(NYSE:IMAX) announces that it signed a deal with Wayning Cinema Line for the development of 14 new IMAX theaters.

Wanying Cinema Line (Shenzhen) is a wholly-owned subsidiary under China Resources Land responsible for the operation of all its cinemas under its MixC cinema brand.

The IMAX theatres will be installed in new MIXCINE branded multiplexes within China Resources Land's new luxury shopping centres, a majority of which will be located in tier one and tier two cities.

"We are pleased to build on this new partnership with China Resources Land, China's most influential integrated urban developer and operator, that will leverage our premium brand and The IMAX Experience as the anchor attraction for its luxury shopping complexes," says IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond.

"IMAX is now more entrenched than ever in the fabric of China's cinema industry as we continue to expand our network through forging partnerships with the nation's leading developers, exhibitors and studios and by presenting a growing number of Chinese blockbusters," he adds.

Shares of IMAX China (OTC:IMXCF, OTC:IXCNY) finished up 0.10% in Hong Kong today.

Source: Press Release