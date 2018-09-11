WSJ: Alibaba's Zhang nicknamed "Free and Unfettered"

Wall Street Journal sources say Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) CEO and incoming chairman Daniel Zhang doesn’t want to be tied down to the point his in-house nickname is “Free and Unfettered.”

But another source says Zhang often works until 11 PM and frequently spends weekends networking with other execs.

Zhang reportedly kept chairman Jack Ma out of the loop for two years while working to blend Alibaba’s online and brick-and-mortar shopping through the Hema grocery chain.

Alibaba shares are down 1.7% premarket to $153.78.

