Francesca's down 24% on earnings miss and lowered FY2018 guidance

Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) reports comparable sales declined 13% in Q2, primarily due to the decline in boutique traffic and conversion rate.

Merchandise category sales: Apparel: $56.81M (-13%); Jewelry: $26.98M (+6%); Accessories: $17.18M (+17%); Gifts: $11.34M (-12%).

Gross margin rate squeezed 730 bps to 39%, due to higher markdowns and marked-out-of-stock charges.

SG&A expense rate up 190 bps to 38.3%.

Operating margin rate fell drastically 920 bps to 0.7%.

Inventory -6.3% Y/Y to $31.9M.

Boutique count +50 Y/Y to 742.

Q3 Guidance: Net sales: $105M to $115M; Comparable sales: -3% to -8%; EPS: -$0.03 to $0.02.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $453M to $463M; Comparable-store -8% to -10%; EPS: $0.15 to $0.25; Capital expenditure: ~$30M; New boutiques: 34.

FRAN -23.6% premarket.

Previously: Francesca's misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Sept. 11)