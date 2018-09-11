FLIR systems acquires Acyclica

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) has acquired Acyclica, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

The Acyclica business will be part of company’s ITS division within FLIR’s Commercial Business Unit.

The company anticipates this transaction to be neutral to FY2018 net earnings.

“Acquiring Acyclica is a key step for our ITS business in that it adds a new sensing platform and a data analytics software element to our mission to provide complete and valuable traffic optimization solutions for our global transportation system customers,” said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. “The great efficiencies that are created with these ITS systems fits our mission of improving livelihoods and adds to our broader smart and safe city solutions. Additionally, we feel the capabilities of the Acyclica team in data analytics and software platforms is scalable across numerous other FLIR businesses.”