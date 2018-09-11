Canaccord Genuity upgrades Nike

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is up 0.7% in premarket trading to extend on yesterday's 2.2% gain after Canaccord Genuity upgrades the Dow stock to Buy from Hold.

"We believe Nike's new 'Just Do It' ad campaign with Colin Kaepernick was a stroke of genius," writes Canaccord Genuity Camilo Lyon.

"This premeditated move was another subtle but significant sign of Nike's strength and confidence in its position in the marketplace, one that likely does more good than harm," he adds.

The Canaccord Genuity team also points to the innovation engine at Nike.